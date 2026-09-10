Rainbow Six Mobile adds fast-paced, 3v3 action in Close Quarters mode

Rainbow Six Mobile has introduced its newest season, Operation Concrete Impact

This season sees the debut of Close Quarters mode, a 3v3 tactical team fight

It also introduces a new operator, Zofia, and a collaboration with Payday

Rainbow Six Mobile is built on the foundations of tactical shooter action set out by the rest of the series. And while it's not always hewed close to those roots, Rainbow Six Mobile's new Operation Concrete Impact and the introduction of Close Quarters mode certainly feel like a return to form.

Close Quarters mode ditches the larger teams in favour of 3v3 tactical action. You'll be dropped into a match, with only 30 seconds until the objective opens. From there, it's an all-out frenzy to either capture the zone first or wipe out the opposing team, and this promises to be a great way for new players to get to grips with Rainbow Six Mobile's brand of multiplayer action.

Concrete changes

Of course, Rainbow Six Mobile also has Operators , different characters with their own special abilities. And the latest to be introduced is Zofia, an Operator equipped with a versatile grenade launcher perfect for pushing opponents out of cover, or just blowing them to smithereens.

The season, which runs from now until October 13th, also sees a collaboration with the Payday series! You can grab the Joy skin for Hibana, or the Chains skin for Wamai to embody your favourite character from Starbreeze Studios' hit series.

While Rainbow Six Mobile's dev team seemed to be one hit by the most recent round of Ubisoft layoffs, this doesn't seem to have impacted their output. Operation Concrete Impact is a small but welcome set of additions, and I'd bet a fast-paced game mode will appeal to mobile players just dipping their toes in for the first time.

But maybe you're looking for something a bit calmer and more laid-back to enjoy this weekend? In which case, why not check out our latest edition of App Army Assemble, where we see whether Minecraft-themed puzzler Pight is worth playing?