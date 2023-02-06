Railway Escape lets you upgrade weapons and battle monsters in a pixel-art action game, out now on iOS and Android

In case you missed it, Sweden-based indie developer Wolverine Island has officially launched Railway Escape, the studio's bullet hell-style (self-dubbed as a "bullet-heaven" game) title that's now available to download for free on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store. The action-packed game features charming pixel-art graphics and an experience that's inspired by popular games in the same genre such as Vampire Survivors and Bounty of One.

In Railway Escape, players can look forward to a completely free-of-charge experience with no ads or microtransactions. The passion project features plenty of weapons to upgrade, skills to master and monsters to beat, as players try to survive for as long as they possibly can.

"We're thrilled to bring this exciting new game to the mobile gaming community," says Andreas, one of the masterminds behind the game. "Railway Escape is a must-play for anyone who loves action-packed games. We're confident players will love it."

The latest update adds two new biomes (Ocean and Winter), as well as the new Spike Bomb weapon. Players will also find 13 new enemies to take down along with welcome bug fixes.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and giving this game a go for yourself, you can now download Railway Escape on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with no ads or any kind of in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or visit the official website for more info on the studio.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best bullet hell games on Android?