Raid: Shadow Legends developer Plarium announces partnership with Amazon Prime, offering members in-game goodies

Today, Plarium has announced a partnership with Amazon Prime that will see members able to get their hands on some goodies for the ever-popular Raid: Shadow Legends. The first reward is available today, with new drops arriving each month until April 27th, 2023.

The first drop is the Epic Champion Kunoichi, which you can grab between now and December 7th. To add this character to your collection, head to the Prime Gaming website, find the Raid: Shadow Legends section and click “Get in-game content”. This will create a code you can enter into the game to snag your rewards.

Over the next six months, you can expect to get the following goodies:

A 6-star, 6-piece Shield Artifact set

Resource and boost items: 500 energy, 1M silver, 200 auto battle tickets and 100% XP boost for 3 days

Epic Champion Genbo the Dishonored

A 6-star, 6-piece Savage Artifact set

Resources and Boost Items: Rank up chicken 4* x4, Void Potion High x10, XP Brew Void x25, 1M silver

Discussing the partnership, Sergey Dymshits, CMO at Plarium, said: “We are excited to work together with Prime Gaming once again and give its members amazing exclusive drops through April next year. The prizes are substantial and sure to boost any player's party whether veteran players or RAID newcomers.”

The latest partnership between Plarium and Amazon Prime is the second between the two titans of their respective industries. The first dates back to 2019, shortly after Raid: Shadow Legends' launch.

Raid: Shadow Legends is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.