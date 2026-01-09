Lost Sword rings in global half anniversary with special event and freebies

Preferred Partner Feature

The gift-giving season isn't over yet for Lost Sword fans

Lost Sword is celebrating its half anniversary with a host of special rewards

Receive 300 free summons through logins and various in-game events

A new character with a familiar face is on the way

Lost Sword, Epic Anime Fantasy RPG, marks its milestone with 300 free summons, special events, new character and more

Lost Sword, the anime-style fantasy RPG from Code Cat and Wemade Connect, is celebrating its half anniversary following its global launch in July, and is marking the milestone with a host of special events and freebies for all players.

The season of giving may be behind us but the game’s developers are still feeling generous, as Lost Sword players are being gifted 300 free summons through logins and various in-game events, in addition to 5-Star character selection ticket and 5-Star pet selection ticket…and all of that is just for starters.

There’s a new character on the way too. Well, technically it’s a familiar face taking on an all-new form since the Ancient Fairy Queen Morgana, who has accompanied Lost Sword players since the beginning of the story, has revealed her true identity as Morgan le Fay and will now offer players a glimpse at the full extent of her powers.

The Ancient Fairy Queen’s transformation into her true form, Morgan Le Fay, will usher in deeper stories and new adventures for Lost Sword fans, so this is no mere cosmetic upgrade.

To celebrate the half anniversary, Code Cat has teamed up with animation gurus YOHAN12 Studio to create a new promotional video (see below) that delivers “a higher level of quality and emotion than ever before”, so it’s clear the developer is serious about investing in and upgrading Lost Sword six months on from its global release.

Lost Sword is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases available, and can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store now.