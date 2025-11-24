Zombies, Run! returns to its original creator in a rare feel-good twist

The future suddenly feels more human again

Zombies, Run! has been reacquired by co-creator Naomi Alderman

The fitness-narrative hybrid now heads into a new era

Alderman hints at a creative push rooted in human-made storytelling

Fitness games are still a niche today, but back when the niche was practically microscopic, Zombies, Run! was already out there sprinting ahead of everyone else. It also happened to be my accidental entry point into running – a younger, far less athletic version of me downloaded it on a whim, and suddenly I was jogging because fictional zombies told me to. No regrets.

Now, more than a decade after its original launch, the world’s most successful smartphone fitness game is getting a rather poetic homecoming. Naomi Alderman, the award-winning novelist who co-created Zombies, Run! back in 2012, has officially taken back ownership of the series from OliveX as of today, November 24th.

Zombies, Run! didn’t just gamify running with stats or streaks; it made you care about characters, about the next chapter, about the fictional settlement counting on you to bring supplies back alive. That heartbeat (figurative and literal) came from Naomi’s writing, so having the series back in her hands feels like things clicking back into place.

Alderman has been vocal about wanting creative control, especially in a time when algorithmic storytelling is increasingly indistinguishable from noise. Her stance is pretty simple: players know when a story is human, when it’s personal, when it’s crafted by someone who actually cares.

Given Zombies, Run!’s roots as a UK success story and its global popularity across the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia and beyond, it’s hard not to see this as a win for both the creator and the community still pounding pavement to its missions.

With the series now back where it began, the future of Zombies, Run! looks a little brighter and probably a lot more terrifying in your headphones.

