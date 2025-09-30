Ragnarok V: Returns guide - 7 tips to make your Midgard journey more awesome
| Ragnarok V: Returns
If you're eager to dive into this fantastic MMORPG, then you'll find everything there is to know in the Ragnarok V: Returns guide I've written below.
Bouncing pink blobs, hordes of the undead, and gigantic horned Baphomets - it all might seem intimidating for any wide-eyed newbie stepping into the world of Midgard, but that's what we're here for, isn't it?
Now, this Ragnarok V: Returns guide is mainly dedicated to new players, as well as those who haven't tried adventuring across an MMO before. You will understand the basic ways of levelling efficiently, gearing up your character, and also what the most important things are to bear in mind, which is what everybody wants to know, right?
So if you haven't had a chance to take a look at the best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns yet, then make sure you do so as soon as you've logged in!
Tip #1 - Pick the right server for you
Selecting the right server for you will make a huge difference. Even if that sounds obvious, it's something to consider the moment you start playing.
Keep in mind that various events are happening at specific server times that you should participate in as a new player. For example, field bosses are very important, as that's where you'll score good gear.
So, selecting a server close to your time zone will help you with that. Oh, and not to mention the ping, which can be very annoying if it's too high. The ping alone can make everything unplayable.
Also, being in the same time zone as other players will make it a lot more fun. You'll be able to find parties to complete dungeons a lot faster, find overnight grind parties that give you +20% exp and more.
Tip #2 - How do you have a successful start in Ragnarok V: Returns?
After you create your character, I would assume you are eager to level up and explore the vast world of Midgard - and what's the best way to do that? By completing quests, of course.
The MMORPG offers an Auto Quest function that you should know about and take advantage of. You can always select what type of quests you want to complete from the various categories.
I recommend you focus on following the main quest line in the beginning. Complete it as far as you can, and then you can switch to completing sub-quests or episode quests. Those will give you additional EXP and resources, so it'll help you level up quite a bit.
Something else to keep in mind: make sure to use all the available buffs in your inventory. Whatever increases your stats and EXP gained is important if you want to level up quickly!
Tip #3 - Skill points and skill setup
Skill pointsAs you keep levelling up, you will earn skill points as well as stats that you should distribute. Make sure you distribute them in such a way that they complement your character type, since it'll make you a lot stronger.
If you are not sure about your build and what stats are best for it, you can use the "Automatic Stat Distribution" option. Later on, you can reset these points, so don't worry too much about it.
SkillsYour character can automatically use a set of "Active" skills of your choice. This step is important because you will use the auto-combat function most of the time.
On the top right of your screen, tap on the "Skills" button to open the menu.
As you can see, you have a set of skills. One is the "Auto Skill" set, and the other is the "Manual" one. Whatever you put in the auto skill set, your character will automatically cast on cooldown. The others you will have to use manually.
Make sure to unlock the extra two slots using Zeny. It's totally worth it!
Sadly, I can't tell you exactly what rotation you should use, since it all comes down to the class that you are playing and your build, but do feel free to experiment with multiple loadouts.
Tip #4 - Let's talk about Pets and Mercenaries
The next thing I want to talk about is the pets (and then the mercenaries). If you've ever played an MMORPG before, you probably know that you can have a pet companion that helps you farm or grants additional stats. You will also have a mount that you can use to move around the map quickly.
Here, pets are essentially mounts that you can ride, and mercenaries are companions that help you during combat.
Both pets and mercenaries have unique skills, so picking up the best one for your character is important. There's not really one that I'd recommend over others, since (once again) it comes down to your character's role and build.
One thing I'd emphasise in our Ragnarok V: Returns guide, however, is that the higher-quality pets and mercenaries have better stats. Solely because of that, they are better in most cases.
If you are F2P, just make sure you keep whatever shards you get. It's very important to promote your pets and mercenaries because they can unlock new skills and acquire higher levels.
Tip #5 - Get good gear and upgrade them
Your gear is super important, obviously, and everyone wants to have the best possible pieces of it. Early on, though, you shouldn't bother too much with it. You should never spend resources on upgrading lower-level gear - just go with whatever you'll get from boxes or pick up from mobs. Don't forget to equip cards on them (if possible).
Once you are around level 50, you should try to get materials to craft Hero quality (Purple) gear. Crafting the whole set will grant you powerful extra stats, so that's something you should try to work towards.
Checking out players' shops in Prontera, doing quests and Dungeons (party and solo ones), and also gathering, are good ways to acquire the necessary crafting blueprints.
You can always see the drop location of whatever items you are missing by simply tapping on the item and then selecting "Drop Location" on the top right of the window.
Tip #6 - Do your dailies!
When it comes to daily activities, there are some things that you should do whenever you log in. Firstly, always make sure to complete the 5 daily quests - they give a lot of EXP!
Next, complete the daily missions. If there's one that, for whatever reason, you can't complete, simply refresh it.
Another very important thing is to complete the dungeons - both single and party ones. The rewards are something that you don't want to miss out on as a new player.
If you don't have a lot of free time to play, you can always take advantage of the auto-attack function to grind enemy mobs. This is a good way to pick up gear, card boxes, and Zeny.
Tip #7 - A few more things to know
Here are a few more helpful tips to remember
- Do not spend your diamonds early on. It's an important currency that you are going to need later. Don't waste it.
- Finding an active guild can help you with a lot of things. Even if you are more of a solo player, as a newbie, it's a good idea to have people ready to help you out.
- Before you set up your auto attack to grind mobs, make sure to refill your potions. If you don't have enough, you can always buy through the RO Shop with Zeny.
- If you get materials that you don't need, set up your shop in Prontera to sell them. That's a good way to make diamonds and Zeny easy.
With that, you might also want to get your hands on some freebies (we all do), so why not have a look at our Ragnarok V Returns codes too?