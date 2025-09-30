Ragnarok V: Returns guide - 7 tips to make your Midgard journey more awesome

Skill points

As you keep levelling up, you will earn skill points as well as stats that you should distribute. Make sure you distribute them in such a way that they complement your character type, since it'll make you a lot stronger.

If you are not sure about your build and what stats are best for it, you can use the "Automatic Stat Distribution" option. Later on, you can reset these points, so don't worry too much about it.

Skills

Your character can automatically use a set of "Active" skills of your choice. This step is important because you will use the auto-combat function most of the time.

On the top right of your screen, tap on the "Skills" button to open the menu.

As you can see, you have a set of skills. One is the "Auto Skill" set, and the other is the "Manual" one. Whatever you put in the auto skill set, your character will automatically cast on cooldown. The others you will have to use manually.

Make sure to unlock the extra two slots using Zeny. It's totally worth it!

Sadly, I can't tell you exactly what rotation you should use, since it all comes down to the class that you are playing and your build, but do feel free to experiment with multiple loadouts.