For the best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns, there are a few main ones plus multiple subclasses. Don't worry, we've got your back so that you can make an educated pick from the get-go.

Whenever you step out into a brand-new fantasy world, it always feels intimidating as a newbie. It can also be pretty confusing, especially if you're not sure where to begin.

To pick the best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns, you'll first need to know the basics. 3 main roles apply: DPS, Support, or Tank. Depending on your play style, you should go for a type that you enjoy more. For instance, if you enjoy being the main character and dealing damage that is out of this world, then a DPS pick is for you.

If you want to protect your team, then a tank role would be best, and finally, if you want to be the unsung hero of every raid by simply keeping everyone alive, then a support is what you aim to be.

Of course, hard work can only go so far

Consider yourself warned, though - tanks and supports don't always get the recognition a DPS would. They are needed for every multiplayer dungeon, but you do need to take your role seriously; otherwise, it's going to be hard on the entire team.

The best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns

Tier Class Subclass S Archer Hunter, Bard/Dancer S Thief Assassin, Rogue A Gunslinger Rebel, Nightwatch, Predator A Swordsman Knight, Crusader A Mage Wizard, Sage B Acolyte Priest, Monk C Merchant Blacksmith, Alchemist

Below you'll find all the mains, along with their subclasses. You should know that the ranking was completed after trying out all the different options in various game modes, so they've all been tried and tested!

