Best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns
For the best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns, there are a few main ones plus multiple subclasses. Don't worry, we've got your back so that you can make an educated pick from the get-go.
Whenever you step out into a brand-new fantasy world, it always feels intimidating as a newbie. It can also be pretty confusing, especially if you're not sure where to begin.
To pick the best classes in Ragnarok V: Returns, you'll first need to know the basics. 3 main roles apply: DPS, Support, or Tank. Depending on your play style, you should go for a type that you enjoy more. For instance, if you enjoy being the main character and dealing damage that is out of this world, then a DPS pick is for you.
If you want to protect your team, then a tank role would be best, and finally, if you want to be the unsung hero of every raid by simply keeping everyone alive, then a support is what you aim to be.
Of course, hard work can only go so far - wouldn't you love to get your hands on some free goodies too? Make sure you check the latest Ragnarok V: Returns codes for that!
Consider yourself warned, though - tanks and supports don't always get the recognition a DPS would. They are needed for every multiplayer dungeon, but you do need to take your role seriously; otherwise, it's going to be hard on the entire team.
The best classes in Ragnarok V: ReturnsBelow you'll find all the mains, along with their subclasses. You should know that the ranking was completed after trying out all the different options in various game modes, so they've all been tried and tested!
|Tier
|Class
|Subclass
|S
|Archer
|Hunter, Bard/Dancer
|S
|Thief
|Assassin, Rogue
|A
|Gunslinger
|Rebel, Nightwatch, Predator
|A
|Swordsman
|Knight, Crusader
|A
|Mage
|Wizard, Sage
|B
|Acolyte
|Priest, Monk
|C
|Merchant
|Blacksmith, Alchemist
Feel free to learn more information on them on the following pages!
1
Swordsman
The Swordsman is a great pick for new players, with tons of HP and very solid DEF (to tank). The Swordsman's 'Provoke' skill makes them the most reliable tank for dungeons and group fights. They can taunt enemies with it, so that the rest of the team can focus on DPS/support.
The main downside of playing it is that it’s not as quick as some other classes (like the Archer, for instance). Therefore, you might feel a bit sluggish when chasing down enemies. Regardless, as a tank, it's not your role to deal damage, but to mitigate it.
Overall, the Swordsman is a very easy class to play, which can transition into either a tank or a melee damage dealer.
2
Archer
If you enjoy playing ranged DPS, then the Archer is definitely the one that you want to main.
Archers are your typical DEX class. In Ragnarok V: Returns, it has a lot of burst, mainly single target, but also decent AoE damage that helps a lot with AFK grinding. It's very good both in PvE and PvP.
The gameplay is pretty straightforward, which makes it quite easy to learn and fun at the same time.
3
Acolyte
Acolyte is the support/healer in Ragnarok V: Returns. If you've ever played MMOs before, then chances are you already know just how important a healer's role is. They are the MVPs for group PvP or PvE content like bosses.
As an Acolyte, you can support your team by providing heals to your allies or removing CC effects. Furthermore, Acolytes can also interrupt enemies with negative effects like stun.
Overall, I'd say that the Acolyte is great for group content. It's one of the most sought-after classes when searching for parties, and as someone who's played a lot of MMORPGs, I can attest to the benefits of having a GOOD healer on your team.
The downside, you are a solo player, is that you might prefer something a little bit more aggressive or DPS-focused. Either way, if you do plan on making friends, going for this class is a good idea.
4
Thief
The Thief is the assassin class. It's a very nimble option; it has high burst damage, but not a lot of survivability.
If you are an experienced player and you know what you are doing, then this is going to be a lot of fun. It's mobile, it's deadly, and the skills look quite nice.
I wouldn't recommend this for any new players, though. The playstyle of the Thief isn't very forgiving. You want to time your skills well and know your rotations. In the right hands, this is top-tier, but if you don't feel comfortable playing mainly manually (not with auto), then it's better to go for a different pick.
5
Merchant
The Merchant is a class that I would not recommend to new players.
It's a fun pick, but it's more difficult than the other classes during the early (and mid) stages of the game. The Merchant relies heavily on Zeny (the currency in Ragnarok V: Returns), and it has limited combat skills at lower levels. Most of their skills are focused on "crafting" or "summoning", which are not your typical skills. One such skill you will have access to in the early game is the cart summoning, which is more of a "utility" class' skill.
It gets stronger in the later stages, though, and it can be extremely useful in group content.
Still, if you are a new player who enjoys the support playstyle, just go with the Acolyte class.
That said, if you're still confused, we've also got a Ragnarok V: Returns guide to help you out on your journey!