Ragnarok Origin Global welcomes players to Doram Kingdom with special pre-registration milestones and in-game freebies

Explore Doram Kingdom and score lots of goodies

Pre-registration sign-ups have hit one million

Stand a chance to win a $149.99 Razer Gold Card

New continent, new maps, and more

Ragnarok Origin Global is gearing up for a massive update as Doram Kingdom becomes available within the MMORPG, currently at one million pre-registration sign-ups. With this milestone, you can look forward to scoring Portrait: [Poring Calico], Title & Sticker: [NEKO PUNCH!!], and [Scattered Doram Surprise Box], along with [Gacha Ticket] *30 and [Panda Splendor Series Gacha] *20 on launch day via the in-game mail.

In the latest update for Ragnarok Origin, you can also pre-register for the exclusive server Lasagna to nab Diamond *1,000, [Costume: Bunny Bourne] *1 and [Headwear: Initial Touch] *1. This also includes Card Coupon *10, Super Pet Coupon *10, and Gacha Ticket *10. Additionally, taking part in the [Nala's Divination House] lottery event might just give you the chance to win a $149.99 Razer Gold Card.

If you're itching to get your hands on more freebies within the MMORPG, why not take a look at our Ragnarok Origin redeem codes to get your fill?

Meanwhile, the new continent Pasdar offers new maps for you to discover, including Free Port, Ocean Flower Island, and Malangdo. Plus, clearing Doram 7-Day quests will put the exclusive [Portrait: Poring Lion] and [Title: New World, Neko Power] up for grabs as well. All these are only scratching the surface of what Doram has to offer!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Ragnarok Origin Global on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals. There's a rich lore about the Cat God Ritual in there too!