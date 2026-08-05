Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list (August 2026) - The best class for your Midgard journey

It all boils down to your playstyle at the end of the day, but having a proper Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list with you should keep you from making any costly mistakes along the way!

While ROOC claims that it doesn't have any pay-to-win mechanics, you'll still need to know exactly how to build your character to make your Midgard journey enjoyable. It goes without saying that a proper Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list can really help you out even as an F2P player, and while you can freely reset your skills and stats 10 times at no cost, multiple do-overs just mean a lot of time wasted.

I also feel like I should preface this by saying that some of these rankings I made are based on the classes I think are cool, because despite the meta, tier lists will always have a little bit of personal preference in there, right?

Now, if you're looking to maximise your resources so you can keep your progression consistent, the Monthly Pass is a great way to do that - or you can simply claim these Ragnarok Origin Classic codes too!

Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list

Tier Class S High Priest, Biochemist, Minstrel/Gypsy A Paladin, Champion, Assassin Cross, Summoner B Sniper, Professor, Lord Knight, Gunslinger C High Wizard, Mastersmith, Stalker

Have a look through the next pages to see why these classes are ranked the way they are!