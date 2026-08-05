Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list (August 2026) - The best class for your Midgard journey
It all boils down to your playstyle at the end of the day, but having a proper Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list with you should keep you from making any costly mistakes along the way!
While ROOC claims that it doesn't have any pay-to-win mechanics, you'll still need to know exactly how to build your character to make your Midgard journey enjoyable. It goes without saying that a proper Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list can really help you out even as an F2P player, and while you can freely reset your skills and stats 10 times at no cost, multiple do-overs just mean a lot of time wasted.
I also feel like I should preface this by saying that some of these rankings I made are based on the classes I think are cool, because despite the meta, tier lists will always have a little bit of personal preference in there, right?
Now, if you're looking to maximise your resources so you can keep your progression consistent, the Monthly Pass is a great way to do that - or you can simply claim these Ragnarok Origin Classic codes too!
Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list
|Tier
|Class
|S
|High Priest, Biochemist, Minstrel/Gypsy
|A
|Paladin, Champion, Assassin Cross, Summoner
|B
|Sniper, Professor, Lord Knight, Gunslinger
|C
|High Wizard, Mastersmith, Stalker
Have a look through the next pages to see why these classes are ranked the way they are!
1
S-tier
- Biochemist - Acid Demonstration is OP, good support, debuffs for enemies
- Minstrel/Gypsy - Helpful buffs in a team, damage over time
- High Priest - Strong healing and support, always top tier in a team
I don't think there's any RO game out there that doesn't put Priests on a pedestal, and for good reason. High Priests are always the most in-demand classes regardless of content, and if you want to feel important in your party or guild, choosing the Priest class is the best way to do that. You've got a fabulous combination of strong healing, insane buffs, and simply unmatched support. There is, however, the equally insane amount of pressure the entire team puts on you to keep everyone alive, so go for the Priest at your own risk!
2
A-tier
- Paladin - Durable, can take and deal damage
- Champion - Asura Strike and Triple Attack! But focused on a single target
- Assassin Cross - Good in PvP but not in PvE
- Summoner - Combination of roles, performs well in all situations
I've currently switched to a Paladin at the moment, but I will always have a soft spot for the Assassin Cross. It's the very first class I tried (and loved) way back in the original Ragnarok Online, and I'm happy to see it's still going strong on a lot of Ragnarok Origin Classic tier lists out there. Sonic Blow and Grimtooth are still pretty OP. Maybe I'm biased, but it just does so well in PvP - not so much in PvE, though, as it does take a long time to level up the Assassin all by your lonesome.
As for the Paladin, your damage scales from your HP, so while you're incredibly tanky, can deal fab damage, and can sustain yourself with your healing, you need proper maintenance as every attack consumes your HP.
3
B-tier
- Sniper - Good for grinding
- Professor - Psychic Wave deals damage per second and can change elements
- Lord Knight - Good survivability all throughout
- Gunslinger - Needs to have a good team support behind it to be effective
I feel like the Sniper has been nerfed this time around, as it used to do incredibly well in various modes. While the damage is still pretty good, you need the right equipment and cards to invest in, as triggering your Falcon relies on Luck. You're also pretty much a glass cannon, so if you don't have a party supporting you out there, it's hard to survive for long.
As for the Lord Knight, as you might expect from the Swordsman class, you deal okay damage, have good survivability, and can do okay in most game modes. But honestly, I find this class really…uninteresting?
4
C-tier
- High Wizard - Difficult to start, very squishy, needs proper positioning
- Mastersmith - Support damage
- Stalker - Underrated for some people, perhaps?
High Wizards deal with extremes, in my opinion - they can dish out jaw-dropping damage, but they're very, very squishy. You'll need a good setup to reduce your cooldown and Cast Time, and you'll need enough time to line these up. It's also a difficult class to start, and people will always target you when spotting you in the wild (in PvP).
The Mastersmith is…okay, but it can also be squishy because it's two-handed. You'll need a Priest to keep you alive, and you can't be on Auto. And as for the Stalker, it's just…unremarkable and honestly forgettable, so really, pick this one only if you think it looks cool.
And with that Ragnarok Origin Classic tier list, I hope you find the best one that works for your playstyle. That said, we do pass judgment on plenty of other adventures out there. Our CookieRun Crumble tier list and Duck Survival hero tier list are a good place to start!