Hidden Tiny Verse offers grippingly intricate, hand-drawn hidden object puzzles to explore

Hidden Tiny Verse is a new game from the folks behind Hidden Around the World

Explore intricate hand-drawn scenes featuring various strange worlds

Completely free to play, with options for buying more hints or removing ads

If, like me, you grew up with Where's Wally (Waldo, to any Americans) and other hidden object puzzle books, you may find yourself disappointed by how relatively simplistic the gaming adaptations are. But if you're looking for something that really evokes the sense of wonder and intrigue these books allowed, then Hidden Tiny Verse may be what you're looking for.

Available now on iOS, Hidden Tiny Verse is a hand-drawn hidden object puzzler that offers fantastical worlds for you to examine. Ranging from teacup harbours to a village located entirely in a snowglobe, you'll need to pinch and pan your way around the scene to discover all the hidden objects and goings-on.

Second verse, same as the first

If you're familiar with developer Jacob Israel Salazar's previous game, Hidden Around the World, then you'll find plenty familiar about Hidden Tiny Verse. This is a true throwback to the very intricate and minuscule worlds of hidden object books, which is something I'm sure will be very welcome to puzzle fans.

Hidden Tiny Verse is also entirely free to play, with the option to buy more hints and remove ads. And as expressed by Salazar, he and his team have worked to make each illustration continuous, meaning you can't just pick out what doesn't belong to solve the puzzle but study it in-depth.

Personally, I think that Hidden Tiny Verse is worth looking into even if you're just interested in exploring the scenes themselves. It's not usually that we see these kinds of intricate illustrations being used, and Hidden Tiny Verse's imaginative worlds are sure to offer a challenge for even experienced puzzle players.

Still, if you find yourself needing even more to keep you occupied, we've got you covered. Why not take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find some more of our favourite picks?