Letter Pirate is a solo-developed puzzler about nicking letters from friends

Letter Pirate offers an interesting take on the word puzzler

Battle it out with friends and make the longest word with your limited characters

Or, simply tack it onto a friend's word and take over their tiles!

Looking for something to puzzle you this week? Well, there're plenty of options already out there. But maybe you'd rather try something new, in which case you should take a gander at today's subject, Letter Pirate, which has just released on iOS and Android!

The gameplay of Letter Pirate is surprisingly simple. It's a bit like a cross between Scrabble and Uno, pitting you against a friend as you use letters to create words. The difference being you actually draw the line through the letters to form the words. You can probably see where this is going, as you can also use letters your opponent has already placed to form longer words!

Yo-ho, yo-ho a pirate's life for me

This creates an intriguing competitive environment that has you both working to come up with new words and anticipating ways your opponent can twist it back on you. Whoever ends up with the longest word and most tiles wins!

While it's not an entirely unique concept, it's certainly one that puts an intriguing twist on stuff we've already seen on mobile. And while the UI and art are nothing to write home about, it seems all clean, appealing and human-made.

Letter Pirate is also a particularly ambitious release for creator Ancient Bison, a solo developer who broke from working for larger studios to pursue this as a personal project. For a solo project, Letter Pirate certainly seems to offer a promising glimpse into what we can expect from Ancient Bison in the future.

Looking for even more puzzle challenges on mobile? Well, you're in luck, because this is one platform where the genre is undoubtedly thriving! Just take a look at our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see some of our personal picks ranked in a single place!