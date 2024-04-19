Quetzi reimagines classic Snake game with a colourful new twist, out now on iOS and Android

Build the body of the Feathered Serpent

Pictoline Games has released Quetzi on iOS and Android, inviting everyone to revisit the good ol' days of the classic Snake game but with a mythological twist. In particular, the colourful puzzler tasks you with helping to rebuild the body of Quetzalcoatl, all done in the style of the iconic Snake game that got countless gamers through excruciatingly long wait times while queueing before the dawn of easily accessible public WiFi.

In Quetzi, you can look forward to diving into the Teotihuacan imagery as you aim to complete the Feathered Serpent's body across colourful worlds. You'll need to work your way through a variety of obstacles and take down mighty foes - even gods - to achieve your goal.

Now, if you're someone who's always on the hunt for all the nostalgia and the feel-good vibes of times long past, why not take a look at our list of the best retro-inspired games on iOS to get your fill?

The game also features fresh dynamics to discover and deities to encounter across 18 levels - as well as a Classic mode and an Adventure mode - with stunning visuals crafted by the Mexican artist Raul Urias. Do you have what it takes to defeat the gods of the underworld?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Quetzi on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases - in particular, you can shell out £0.99 or your local equivalent to remove ads and play the puzzler uninterrupted.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.