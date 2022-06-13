Puzzle & Dragons' next collaboration event is with the beloved Star Wars franchise

One of the greatest pop culture phenomena, Star Wars, is coming to GungHo’s match-3 puzzler, Puzzle & Dragons. The battle between good and bad, the Galactic Empire vs the Rebel Alliance, or just the Skywalker family’s unending problems, all of it will feature in the collaboration event. The crossover is already live and will continue until June 26th.

Players can expect to see their favourite characters from Star Wars make appearances in Puzzle & Dragons for the collaboration event. These include Jedi like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Rey, and more, and also Dark Siders like the devious Darth Vader or his grandson, Kylo Ren. Players will be able to recruit both the Jedi and the Sith in this event. They must empower the Rebel Alliance or the Imperial Army.

All players will get a free pull from the Star Wars Memorial Egg Machine with more being available via the event-exclusive dungeons. This time though, two dungeons instead of the regular three will be available. The Star Wars dungeon will give players Gold Medals which can be exchanged at the Monster Exchange, while the Star Wars Challenge! Dungeon will grant completers a free pull. The Monster Exchange will feature characters like Darth Maul and BB-8.

And to Fastrack progress, paid packs are always available. These include:

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the Yoda Egg Machine

$19.99 USD – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 7-star Star Wars Egg Machine

$0.99 USD – One Magic Stone and pull from the Star Wars Egg Machine

Will you walk the path of the Jedi, or give in to the Dark Side? Download Puzzle & Dragons now for free on the App Store and Google Play. May the force be with you!