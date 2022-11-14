Puzzle & Dragons crossover with Sanrio Characters and Hello Kitty is back for another round

GungHo has just announced another collaboration on popular puzzler Puzzle & Dragons as Hello Kitty and her friends from the Sanrio Characters make their return. Until November 27th, players will be able to get their hands on adorable companions like Hello Kitty herself, Hangyodon, Cogimyun, and the Great Witches.

There are lots of rewards to be won throughout the event, the first of which, is a pull from the event Egg Machine can be obtained simply by logging into Puzzle & Dragons. Other goodies are hidden behind the dungeons and there are not three, not four, but seven whopping dungeons to raid this time.

These dungeons reward Gold Sanrio Character Medals that can be traded at the Monster Exchange for characters like Hello Mimmy and Hello Kitty’s Ribbon. Other rewards include Skill Ups for characters, pulls from Egg Machines, Duper Snow Globe Dragon, Py, and a bunch of other prizes for first-time clearances.

The challenge is going nowhere as the fixed team dungeon still exists and players can also team up with others to take part in multiplayer dungeons like the REMDrapurin Descended and the Sanrio Characters Land! Dungeons. There is so much content to grind out for all these goodies.

As always, players need not go through all the tasks to obtain these characters since there’s a quicker bypass that involves using your wallets.

$0.99 – One Magic Stone and a pull from the Sanrio Characters Egg Machine

$14.99 – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Charmmy Kitty Egg Machine

$14.99 – 15 Magic Stones and a pull from the Cigimyun Egg Machine

$19.99 – 20 Magic Stones and a pull from the 6-star Sanrio Character Egg Machine

$29.99 – 30 Magic Stones and a pull from the Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine

Get all these Hello Kitty characters and more by downloading Puzzle & Dragons now for free.