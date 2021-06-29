Puzzle & Dragons brings on the "kawaii" with Hello Kitty and friends in latest collab event

GungHo Online Entertainment America has just added another layer of enjoyment to Puzzle & Dragons with its Hello Kitty and friends collaboration event. From now until December 12th, players can expect to see their favourite Sanrio characters in the dungeon-crawling and monster-collecting game, keeping things cute and kawaii throughout the crossover.

In the latest collab, Puzzle & Dragons welcomes beloved Sanrio faves into the game, where players can collect medals and swap them for stuff at the Monster Exchange. In particular, the SANRIO CHARACTERS dungeon rewards players with cool collab items such as the SANRIO CHARACTERS Medal - Gold, while the Skill Leveling Dungeon SANRIO CHARACTERS lets players enjoy a Skill Up for a particular Sanrio character on your roster.

The SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine also features characters like the 7-star Great Witch of Fire Hello Kitty, the 6-star Tuxedosam, the 6-star Charmmy kitty, and more. Plus, players enjoy a free pull from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Memorial Egg Machine simply by logging into the game during the limited-time event.

To top it all off, Sanrio characters are also invading the in-game shops with Orb skins that include Keroppi, Badtz-maru, Pompompurin, My Melody, and Gudetama (my personal fave). If you're eager to shell out a little bit to get the characters you want, you can score 20 Magic Stones and one pull from the 6-star and 7-star SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine for $19.99, or even just one Magic Stone and one pull from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine for $0.99.

If you're keen on joining in on the festivities, you can download Puzzle & Dragons on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

