PUBG: New State's April update features a new game mode, guns, customisations, the new Survivor Pass, and much more

April might be almost over but there’s always something new to try in PUBG New State. Krafton has just launched this month’s content update for the popular battle royale, which features the BR: Extreme Mode, a new weapon and Survivor Pass, and a bunch of tweaks to in-game items. Coupled with this is the much-awaited crossover between New State and Among Us which will run until May 19th. Find out more about it in this dedicated article.

Dropping into Erangel is BR: Extreme Mode, which sets up a unique challenge for players as only 48 survivors dive in, with fixed starting items like the Skorpion, level one helmet and vest, first aid kit, bandages, one pain killer, two energy drinks, one smoke grenade and 500 Drone Credits. A Chicken Dinner is served to the player who stands their ground for 15 minutes on the battlefield. To commemorate the event, players will also receive double tier points.

A fresh face is also coming to New State to wreak havoc. Called the MCX, this rapid-fire AR uses 5.56mm ammo and packs a punch. The MCX allows for further customization as well with an enhanced suppressor that trades recoil for greater stealth. Loads of other guns have been updated as well. These include a Tank Flash Hider for the DSR-1, a magnetic bomb for the Crossbow, Grenade Launchers for the M416 and Beryl M762, and a 10x Deca Vision. In addition to this, two new items – the Poison Grenade and a healing item called the T-RS are also a part of this update.

To wrap it all up, PUBG New State’s April update releases Volume 6 of the Survivor Pass, featuring Marion from the Hunters faction. Completing all story missions will unlock all-new characters and costumes.

Enjoy all these new inclusions by downloading PUBG New State for free on the App Store and Google Play.