PUBG New State is hosting an epic collaboration with the cultural phenomenon Among Us

Among Us, the game that took the world by storm now makes its way to Krafton’s equally popular battle royale – PUBG New State. The game of deceitfulness and teamwork comes to New State as a part of the latest update that will hit the floors next week, allowing players to bring out their inner impostor in Troi. The collaboration event will run between April 21st and May 19th.

Before heading into Troi for a match, players will be able to engage in a quick game of Among Us on the Starting Island. Like Among Us’ classic gameplay mechanics, one person from the squad will be appointed as the impostor and will have to eliminate his squad members using weapons, while the rest try to stay safe. Don’t forget that y’all are still in the same squad and have to play a match together after!

Executive Producer of NEW STATE MOBILE, Minkyu Park, said: “We are extremely excited to join hands with Among Us as we both share the same goals of offering unique and exceptionally fun experiences for the gaming communities. We have worked tirelessly together, thanks to Innersloth’s dedications and passions toward this partnership, to bring the much-loved Among Us to the world of NEW STATE MOBILE, with the confidence that all our fans will enjoy.”

Players can don the look of an impostor by purchasing special cates that will grant them access to a mask, coat, innerwear, backpack, weapons, vehicles and more. As their name suggests, these little aliens are everywhere. Throughout the event, players will find various Among Us props littered around the Starting Area, Chesterville, and Anchorville.

With the launch of the crossover next week, players also stand a chance to earn loads of rewards. They can be won by completing numerous special missions. Rewards include an Among Us-themed frame, title, icon, and more.

Get ready for betrayal by downloading PUBG New State for free on the App Store and Google Play.