The inaugural PUBG Mobile World Cup kicks off this weekend in Saudi Arabia

A litmus test for esports on the big stage?

The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 is set to kick off this weekend

It's coming as part of the highly-anticipated Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Despite controversial big money behind it, it's hard to ignore the $3 million that's up for grabs

The inaugural PUBG Mobile World Cup is set to kick off this weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This major landmark in PUBG Mobile's esports scene is taking place as part of the hotly-anticipated Esports World Cup, a spin-off of the Gamers8 event taking place in Riyadh.

The PUBG Mobile World Cup 2024 will kick off on July 19th with the group stage. There's big money on the line for the 24 top teams that will be competing, with a reported $3,000,000 prize pool to be shared amongst the winners. Naturally, the lion's share will go to the winners of the tournament, set to be crowned on the 28th.

With the Esports World Cup making headlines around the world, but being set on the whole other side of the world with big money behind it, this may be a litmus test not just for more high-profile PUBG Mobile Tournaments, but also for the Saudi influence on esports as a whole.

What does it matter to us? Well if you're not a PUBG Mobile player or an esports fan, probably not much. But for those of you who're either the money and the glamour behind this event are likely to attract attention if nothing else. However you may feel about the Esports World Cup, and the PUBG Mobile participation, it's a big legitimisation of the previously oft-mocked esports scene.

If you're looking for other games to play, albeit not ones that might attract this kind of big money, why not take a look at our massive list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to find some great picks?

Better yet you can always dig into our list of the most anticipated mobile games of the year to see what's waiting just around the corner.