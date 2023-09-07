PUBG Mobile's version 2.8 update kicks off Halloweek celebrations with a new zombie plague

Krafton has just dropped an update for PUBG Mobile that brings the undead to the battle royale. The game is being plagued by zombies as version 2.8 prepares in advance for Halloweeks. All battlegrounds have been infected by these vile creatures who’ve additionally brought new challenges as well as abilities and items to earn.

Three of PUBG Mobile’s maps - Erangel, Miramar, and Livik - will be populated with hordes of infected mutants. Aerolith’s dark energy has led to some unfortunate mutations, converting the entire region into an abandoned wasteland. The silver lining of this cloud is that the POI is flooded with supplies and resources that automatically grant a respawn card to anyone who dares to enter.

All players are tasked with preventing the mutants from being absorbed by the Aerolith that can be found in the main lab and on all the outposts. If it engulfs enough of them, an extremely powerful Rage Berserker boss will spawn, which will be even tougher to fight. Of course, players defeating this monster will be handsomely rewarded.

Rage Berserkers drop genetic materials that enhance players’ attributes by granting them supernatural abilities. Some of these buffs include Mutation Gauntlets that deal insane melee damage, the ability to Smash, Mutation Blades to slash through practically anything, and Sprinting to traverse around the map much faster.

Another way to travel quickly is the Maglev Hoverboard that can be found in the Lab. It can be used on both the land and the sea. Early in October, players should also expect another Halloweeks surprise to drop.

These zombies will wander around the maps until November 6th. Read the patch notes in detail on the official website.