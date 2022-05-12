PUBG MOBILE lets US players score exclusive Butterfinger-themed goodies in the game in its latest collab

Fans of PUBG MOBILE in the US can satisfy their sweet tooth with the PUBG MOBILE x Butterfinger collaboration event, letting players nab special in-game goodies and exclusive gear for a limited time.

In the latest crossover event for PUBG MOBILE in the US, players can expect to experience Butterfinger’s iconic blue and yellow hues by purchasing these chocolate-y delights from now until August 31st. All you have to do is buy two Butterfinger bars or one Fun Size Butterfinger bag. This lets you redeem an in-game accessory when you take a photo of the receipt.

Then, head on over to the GameWithButterfinger.com website and upload your receipt - make sure it shows the retailer as well as the date and time of the purchase. After registering, you'll receive an offer item depending on how many qualifying purchases you have. In particular, you'll score a Butterfinger Parachute on your first purchase, a Butterfinger Buggy on your second qualifying purchase and a Butterfinger Set on your third.

“We are thrilled to bring PUBG MOBILE fans fun new exclusive items,” says Miguel Zorrilla, Senior Director of Marketing, Butterfinger. “Butterfinger is part of the gaming community and we are proud to work with great brands like PUBG MOBILE that offer unique and exciting experiences to gamers.”

“Our PUBG MOBILE players are always hungry for new in-game content, so we couldn't be more excited to partner with Butterfinger to offer fans this sweet new experience,” says Anthony Crouts, Senior Director of Marketing for PUBG MOBILE. “This collaboration uniquely incorporates Butterfinger's distinct design and charm into the PUBG MOBILE world - we can’t wait for our players to start engaging with it.”

The event features a special Butterfinger Login Challenge as well, so if you're keen on joining, you can download PUBG MOBILE on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

