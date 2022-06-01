PUBG Mobile brings The Boys to the battle royale with the Supe Spree event

“Sometimes, it’s hard being superior to every single other person on the planet.”

Fans would’ve recognised without seeing the picture above or the title that I’m talking about The Boys. And now this bunch of superheroes has made their way to the PUBG Mobile. This extrinsic bunch of Emmy-nominated super-powered beings are coming to the battle royale thanks to a collaboration between Krafton and Prime Video, Sony Pictures Consumer Products and Sony Pictures Studios.

Homelander and his group of supers are zooming into PUBG Mobile to celebrate the launch of the show's third season, which releases on June 3rd. As a part of all the festivities, players can expect to get their hands on themed items like skins of iconic characters like Homelander, Starlight, and Soldier Boy alongside weapon skins, backpacks, a Supes parachute, and a lot more.

A special event, called Supe Spree will go live on June 8th. It sees the antihero from The Boys, Billy Butcher, put together a squad to prove that it’s the superheroes who are the real villains here. Things have gone really south as murders have become rampant in NYC with dismembered bodies of brokers and clients everywhere. No one knows what has happened but the police are working with The Boys to find out.

Throughout the event, players will gather evidence to progress the story, ultimately leading to the truth being uncovered. Completing tasks will reward players with Billy Butcher’s Duds. Weekly challenges will also take place, giving everyone a chance to increase their treasure trove of themed goodies. It's not going to be a short collaboration event either as all content will be available for an entire month, between June 3rd and July 3rd.

If you’re excited about getting your hands on exclusive rewards from the famous TV show, download PUBG Mobile now for free on the App Store and Google Play and participate in The Boys collab beginning the day after tomorrow.