Monster Hunter Outlanders shows off TGS trailer and announces closed beta dates

Head out(land)

Monster Hunter Outlanders has debuted a brand-new trailer as part of TGS 2025

The trailer shows off the various weapons, gadgets and abilities distinct to Aesoland

Not only that, but there's the announcement of the upcoming closed beta this November

Across the Pacific in Chiba, gaming fans of all stripes will be packing out the halls in Makuhari Messe. Yes, it's Tokyo Game Show! And that means a whole glut of news and trailers for some top upcoming mobile releases. Not least being the upcoming Monster Hunter Outlanders!

Monster Hunter is no stranger to mobile. If you want to get technical, during the early days of portable gaming, it was a major seller for the PSP. But Monster Hunter Now has been making moves in the modern era, yet plenty of you have no doubt been clamouring for something a little closer to the main series experience.

And with its latest trailer, Monster Hunter Outlanders seems to be promising just that. We get a good look not just at the titular beasties, but also plenty of weapons, abilities and gadgets on show, such as a particularly snazzy shamisen player.

Open season

The trailer also comes alongside the announcement that Monster Hunter Outlanders will be holding a closed beta in November for select regions. You can sign up over on the official Monster Hunter Outlanders website if you're interested.

Aside from the monsters, Outlanders will also see the return of the adorable Palico companions, crafting to help explore the seven different biome types and a form of monster specific to the Aesoland setting. Radiant species are bigger, nastier and more deadly than normal, and will be particularly aggressive during hunts.

Whatever you think, Monster Hunter Outlanders is, for my money, shaping up to be a fantastic new addition to the franchise and to mobile in general.

Of course, we'll be waiting a little while before it is released. So if you're looking to keep up with top launches in the meantime, that'll keep you busy. Check out our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week!