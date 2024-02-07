PUBG Mobile will be launching its first international tournament of 2024 in Brazil, with registrations beginning February 19th

The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Open will begin on March 4th

There will be 32 teams battling for the $500,000 prize pool

You can register and buy tickets for the Main Event starting February 19th

PUBG Mobile players will be delighted to know that they can now flex their battle royale prowess with the first international tournament of 2024. In particular, the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Open will put $500,000 up for grabs beginning March 4th, with 32 teams duking it out for a chance at that dazzling prize pool in Brazil. The PMGO Main Event will be held from April 5th to the 7th in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and you can register to throw your name into the hat beginning February 19th.

The 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Open will have qualifiers and prelims, and in the end, only 16 teams will get the chance to prove their worth at the Main Event. By the way, if you want to score more freebies within the game, why not take a look at our list of PUBG MOBILE redeem codes to get your fill?

"We’re very excited for the addition of the PMGO to our tournament roster, which will help grow the esports ecosystem in Brazil and bring them even more opportunities to shine on a regional and global level. This is also our first tournament that allows local players to qualify directly for a global main event. We’re hoping to see some great play from local teams, with some very loud support from Brazil's passionate players and fans!" says James Yang, Senior Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports.

Until then, you can start honing your skills by downloading PUBG Mobile on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or head on over to the official website for more info. The above clip showcases the latest update as well if you're curious about what's going on at the moment!