Regrow combines card-battlers with idle RPG elements, now on soft-launch on iOS and Android

Do battle in convenient bite-sized chunks

Collect and upgrade cards to build your deck

Watch your characters do battle automatically

Engage in PvP and PvE

Theoretical Studio, TOO has announced the soft-launch phase of Regrow, offering a charming card-battling experience on iOS and Android. Crafted by "a trio of friends who happen to open a small indie company in Kazakhstan", the PvP title combines elements of auto-battling, card collecting, and strategy to offer you a more low-key idle experience that doesn't demand a huge chunk of your time whenever you dive into it.

In Regrow, you can look forward to experiencing RPG content as well while you upgrade your cards and switch up your offensive tactics. You'll need to strategise how you can best put your teams in position, then watch as they duke it out automatically in PvP and PvE. As you progress through the game, you can earn new cards and reap rewards based on your rankings.

Apart from feeding your competitive streak, the game also presents its fast-paced battles in convenient bite-sized chunks, so even if you've only got ten minutes to spare each day, you can still have fun with your card-based dream team.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're on the hunt for more card-based goodness from your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best card games on Android to get your fill?

And if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Regrow on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Instagram page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info on the game, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.