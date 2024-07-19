PUBG Mobile sees return of ongoing Lamborghini collaboration

Drive off into the sunset, or battlefield as it were

PUBG Mobile, the hit battle royale from Krafton, is set to continue its ongoing partnership with luxury car manufacturer Lamborghini as it introduces five new vehicles, including a one-of-a-kind model. The collaboration is live, as of the time of writing, and will continue until September 9th.

The models being added are the Aventador SVJ, Estoque, Urus and Centenario, while the one-of-a-kind Lamborghini INVENCIBLE will also be available for players to use. This car in particular is a notable addition as it's one of the landmark vehicles created as a one-off by the manufacturer.

PUBG Mobile has had multiple collaborations with car manufacturers on both the utility and luxury ends of the spectrum. Back in 2023, they partnered with perennial makers of James Bond's favourite cars as Aston Martin brought some of its top models to the battleground.

While we do have to question what kind of public image Lamborghini is intent on projecting regarding their luxury super-cars being used tooth & nail deathmatches, those of you PUBG Mobile players who enjoy running down opponents with a super-fast sports car will be pleased.

There's also the upcoming Speed Drift Event running from 19th July until the 9th of September, which offers some exciting rewards. What kind? You'll just have to check in and see for yourself!

