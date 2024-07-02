PUBG Mobile drops exciting details for the future of the battle royale at gamescom latam

More esports, more rewards

PUBG Mobile fans have loads to look forward to this month as Level Infinite has announced some exciting developments for the battle royale at gamescom latam. According to James Yang, Senior Director of Global Esports Center at Level Infinite, there will be new weapon revamps and fresh gameplay improvements to look forward to, with an esports tournament coming back with a vengeance in 2025.

In particular, the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Global Open (PMGO) will be held in Uzbekistan next year - but if you just can't wait that long, the PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC) will bring on the heat this July 19th in Riyadh with a whopping $3,000,000 prize pool.

Additionally, you can expect to up your game as you can now heal while you're driving to ramp up your survivability on the go. Plus, you can now purchase a key to drive the Mobile Shop around using your hard-earned Shop tokens.

Stay tuned for the game's first dual-wield weapon later this year as well - but for now, you can enjoy new optimisations including the bolt-action sniper rifle's bullet penetration effect as well as a welcome rework for the P90.

Version 3.4’s Werewolf Vs Vampire and Version 3.5’s Frozen themes will be implemented soon in future updates, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for that. In the meantime, check out our list of the best battle royales on Android for something similar!

Version 3.4's Werewolf Vs Vampire and Version 3.5's Frozen themes will be implemented soon in future updates, so you'll just have to keep your eyes peeled for that. In the meantime, check out our list of the best battle royales on Android for something similar!