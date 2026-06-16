Lucas' Computer Games Collection Vol. 1 turns a grim thought experiment into six strange little games

Not so much a collection of games as six different ways your brain might cope

Lucas' Computer Games Collection Vol. 1 is out now on Android

Features six experimental games spanning multiple genres

Built around a single unsettling theme: being buried alive

Buried alive, mind wandering, six different ways for that to go wrong. That's the story behind Lucas' Computer Games Collection Vol. 1, a new anthology from solo Brazilian developer Lucas Angelo, and it's a stranger one than most things that land in the inbox.

The collection pulls together six short experimental games made between 2024 and 2026, each one taking a different genre and doing something slightly off with it. Action, simulation, horror, puzzle - that kinda spread, but none of them plays it straight.

Angelo's framing for the whole thing is a single thought experiment: what would be going through your head if you were buried alive and waiting it out. Cheerful stuff.

Each game answers that differently. Some are whimsical, others go somewhere a fair bit more uncomfortable, and the collection as a whole sits closer to a set of art pieces than anything built to be conventionally fun.

Angelo talks about it as something that began as a space to mess around with ideas before slowly becoming a proper anthology. I'd rather a developer admit that upfront than dress six odd little games up as a normal release.

Twee and brutal seem to be the only two settings on offer here, no middle ground between them. That probably won't suit everyone, but it does mean you'll know fairly quickly if any of it is landing for you.

Six distinct experiences from one developer is a fair amount of ground to cover, and the whole thing arriving complete rather than dribbling out over early access updates counts for something too.

Lucas' Computer Games Collection Vol. 1 is out now on Google Play. Peek at it if you fancy something that isn't trying to be the next big live-service hit.

If you'd rather see what's coming next, check out our list of the best soft launch games on mobile right now.