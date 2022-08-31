PUBG Mobile announces Dragon Ball crossover in 2023 to celebrate the anime series' movie launch

Fresh off the stunning BLACKPINK collaboration that raked in the Best Metaverse Performance award at the MTV Video Music Awards, PUBG Mobile has now just announced an epic crossover event with Dragon Ball, bringing the legendary anime series to the battle royale. Dragon Ball mania is joining the fray in celebration of the franchise's new movie - Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - which is out now in cinemas across the globe.

In PUBG Mobile, players can expect to enjoy Dragon Ball-themed experiences in 2023. The epic team-up with the acclaimed anime series adds more hype to the movie, the official synopsis of which follows:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

PUBG Mobile has partnered with the likes of NEON GENESIS EVANGELION, JUJUTSU KAISEN and ARCANE as well. While details about the collab haven't been revealed just yet, you can stay tuned to the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. In the meantime, you can check out the embedded clip above as well to get a glimpse at the BLACKPINK collab that bagged an award at the VMAs last weekend.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can catch PUBG Mobile on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

