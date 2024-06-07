PUBG Mobile launches Dragon Ball Super collab so you can Kamehameha your way through themed outfits and more

Decorate your Home with collab figures too

Grab Super Saiyan character sets

Phase One items make a comeback

Add Son Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo to your home

PUBG Mobile is once again teaming up with an epic franchise within the battle royale, inviting everyone to join in on its latest Dragon Ball Super collab until July 31st. The globally renowned anime series will be bringing in all-new character sets along with themed voice packs, special items, and, of course, Dragon Ball Super-inspired outfits.

In the latest crossover event within PUBG Mobile, you can look forward to nabbing legendary Super Saiyan character sets to add to your collection, along with Vegito and Bulma plus the comeback of previous Dragon Ball Super items. If you missed out on any of these goodies from Phase One, now's your chance.

Additionally, you'll also be able to spruce up your Home with collab figures, so expect to see Son Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and Frieza making an appearance. And if you're keen on unlocking more themed rewards, you'll be happy to know that the Prize Path has gotten its own boost as well, with 40 reward levels to tinker around with.

By the way, clearing stages in the Dragon Ball Super Matching Game will put Dragon Ball Super rewards up for grabs from now until July 9th, so now's your chance to score the Mai Style Set and the Dragon Ball Super Character Trial Voice Packs among other prizes.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out PUBG Mobile on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.