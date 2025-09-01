Squishmallows Match is out now, letting you build your squishy squad to combat the Monday blues

Squishy shenanigans ahead

When Squishmallows Match opened pre-registration sign-ups last month, we all knew it would only be a matter of time before everyone got a taste of the squishiness officially - and that day has finally arrived. The squishy match-3 puzzler is out now on iOS and Android, adding plenty of good vibes to your dreary Monday just in case you need a little pick-me-up.

Now, I happen to have already played this lovely little gem thanks to the magic of soft launches, and I can honestly say it's exactly as charming as it says on the tin. The gameplay is nothing too mind-blowing - all you really need to do is match three tiles of a kind to clear your board, as you normally would in any match-3 puzzler.

The thing is, you're also collecting Squishmallows in the process as you clear through the stages - and you get to collect them via Claw Machines, no less.

Of course, with these collections comes the need to show them off, which is where the Player Feed comes in. Here, you can customise your feed to flaunt your squishy squad. Plus, with the Season Passes, you can enjoy exclusive content and even grab limited-time drops that coincide with Squishmallows events IRL.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the vibes and visuals.