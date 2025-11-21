PUBG Mobile to team up with K-pop girl group Babymonster for repeat collab

What's that coming over the hill? Is it a (baby)monster?

PUBG Mobile sees the return of its collab with Babymonster

Exclusive cosmetics, items and more hit the battleground

If you're a music fan you can look forward to featured tracks and more

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, but PUBG Mobile really does have the oddest collaborations. This isn't a bad thing, however, especially if you're a K-pop fan. Why? Well, because PUBG Mobile is once more teaming up with hit girl group Babymonster for a new crossover!

The two first teamed up back in March, as Babymonster served as the official brand ambassadors for PUBG Mobile's seventh anniversary. Running from today until January 5th, it will see a host of themed content arrive on the battleground, including a Rhythm Challenge that sees players dancing off in order to earn rewards.

You'll also be able to find plenty of themed items when you're out and about in Erangel. Be that a flare gun that summons an exclusive air drop, or a smoke grenade that covers your position with vibrant, coloured smoke that also restores health.

Wondrous

As you might expect, it doesn't stop there, as three of the band's hit songs will also be made available in World of Wonder, letting you listen to them during the battle via a new in-game device. You'll also want to keep an eye out for the Babymonster-themed Video Bus for even more special content and activities.

Meanwhile, from November 21st to December 31st, the new Babymonster Drip collection will also offer new ways to make your character look even snazzier. While I'm sure it won't make all that much sense to non-fans, even for those who're totally new to Babymonster, the collection of emotes, new cosmetics and items to use on the battlefield is sure to be welcome.

