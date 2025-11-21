Carmen Sandiego returns to Android after swinging back onto iOS

Well, I guess now we know where she is

Carmen Sandiego is coming back to Android after making a return to iOS

Now you can play the former Netflix exclusive on your platform of choice

Gameloft's release was based on the new Netflix version of the character

Netflix Games has had a bit of an odd year, I think it's fair to say. Case in point being their release of Carmen Sandiego back in January. This spinoff of the Netflix animated series saw you taking on the role of Sandiego herself as you attempted to foil the forces of VILE.

It's a more heroic take on the character, believe it or not. She originally debuted as a villain for a series of educational computer releases back in the 90s. But Carmen Sandiego for Netflix Games was a great way to tie the new series into their gaming setup.

So it being removed from the service seemed like a bizarre move. But it seems we were only in for a brief pause rather than a permanent absence, as Carmen Sandiego has returned not only to iOS but also to Android in a new standalone release!

Insert acapella theme song here

It's certainly an add turnaround, but at the very least, it means that you can still play Gameloft's popular release even after it's dropped from the service. Judging by the recent news about Netflix's increased focus on the party genre , I wouldn't be surprised if this is a sign they're shifting away from a single-player focus overall.

But either way, for fans of Carmen Sandiego as well as Gameloft and their long tenure of top mobile creations, this'll be very welcome news. And at only $4.99, it could well be worth jumping in if you haven't dipped into the Netflix Games sphere before now.

In the meantime, if you want to supplement this with some other truly new releases, why not check out our latest list of the top five new mobile games to try this week? Featuring all the best launches from the last seven days.