PUBG MOBILE revamps its Aftermath mode with new bunkers, guard posts, upgrades and more

PUBG MOBILE has officially announced a new revamp made to the battle royale's Aftermath Mode, letting players dive into a host of new features along with upgradeable armour and weapons. Players can now also heal while they're on the go using energy drinks and first aid kits.

In the latest update to PUBG MOBILE, players can look forward to experiencing an additional 8 bunkers (with Bunker Guards you'll have to deal with to score bountiful supplies) and 4 guard posts. Plus, Semi-trucks will be spawning randomly in the revamped Aftermath Mode, and there will also be new supply stashes and a revision to Recall Towers.

Additionally, the improved Aftermath features a vest with armour slots, and new upgrade crates that let players upgrade their firearms. Health can now be recovered quickly after a player takes heavy damage, and they can also heal using medicine cabinets mounted on walls. Energy can be retained without the risk of it dropping over time as well.

There are plenty of other things to look forward to here, so if you're keen on experiencing the game-changing new update for yourself, you can download PUBG MOBILE on the iOS App Store or on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official Twitter page for more info, or join the community of followers on Discord to stay updated on all the latest developments. You can take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new updates to the game as well.

