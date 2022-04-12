Prune+ is joining Apple Arcade later this month

Joel McDonald's Prune+ will be launching on Apple Arcade on April 29th, letting players indulge in a little R&R this month. The meditative "love letter to trees" takes players on a journey through the beauty and art of pruning, all done with the swipe of a finger amid minimalist art and relaxing music.

In Prune+, players can expect to nurture and grow trees to create pieces of art across a simplistic interface. They'll have to avoid obstacles while making their digital bonsai tree thrive and bringing life to a hidden narrative underneath the soil.

Apart from the pocket digital plant itself, the game also boasts soothing, totally chill, and low-key music that's made to whisk all your worries away. There are no in-app purchases, no currencies to earn, and no monetisation schemes as well.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Prune+ Get ready to cultivate, grow, and shape your tree as you bring beauty back into a forgotten landscape. ? Set a reminder for when it's available: https://t.co/oNwBaAs0ns pic.twitter.com/f7pGHXNmyK — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) April 5, 2022

It may have been a while since the original game came out, but just in case you're not familiar with the title, you can have a look at our review of the game way back when. If you're eager to give the game a go yourself and engage in some much-needed rest and revitalisation this month, Prune+ is available to download on the Apple Arcade service. This subscription costs $4.99 a month or your local equivalent, with a free trial for the first month.

You can also head on over to the official website for more info on the game and its accolades, or join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

