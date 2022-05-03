Project RushB, a new tactical 5v5 shooter, launches early access in selected regions

Laser Edge Studios has released their latest project, a tactical 5v5 FPS entitled Project RushB in selected regions including the Philippines. The soft launch is currently only available as early access, but is expected to progressively roll out more updates and in other regions as well.

RushB is a title that is very much adjacent to other genre legends such as Counter-Strike, which is actually what inspired the odd title, or Valorant. The gameplay is tense, focused on teamwork and communication with other players on your side to either plant or defuse a bomb, earning money between each round and use that income to purchase better gear or weapons. RushB is more Valorant-like, featuring a cast of hero characters, each with unique abilities.

These abilities shake up the normal formula of shooting and slowly moving around the map, hoping not to be seen, and should allow players accustomed to these games to appreciate the gameplay a little more. These maps are designed around mid-close range fights, ramping up the tension even higher and making you never feel completely safe.

Laser Edge has developed RushB from the ground up with their own engine in the hopes of bringing an intense 5v5 shooter experience like those popular titles to mobile devices, allowing players to truly get immersed in the visuals and appreciate that intensity even more. This leads to a promising looking tactical shooter that can hopefully compete with other genre contemporaries.

For now, Project RushB is only available in early access in the Philippines and nearby regions, and there hasn’t been any announcement on a global release, but it is safe to assume that within the year we’ll hear more on that front. For those of you interested and in those regions, you can download Project RushB on the Play Store for free.