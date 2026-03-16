Prime Rush is the debut battle royale extraction shooter from Supergaming and Spacecaps

Prime directive

Prime Rush, the Brazilian-themed battle royale/extraction shooter, is out now

It brings a mixture of win conditions and limited-time modes, not to mention ranked play

Supergaming and Spacecaps partnered to deliver Prime Rush to a primarily Brazilian audience

In a time when we're more interconnected than ever, it can still be strange to see collaborations which cross oceans. And in this case, it's Supergaming, the creators behind Indus, and Spacecaps who have teamed up to bring the Brazilian-inspired battle-royale/extraction shooter Prime Rush to mobile!

You may remember us covering Prime Rush a few weeks ago, and now it's in the hands of players across Brazil as it hits iOS and Android. Inspired directly by Brazilian culture, with a setting and characters that'll be familiar to that audience, as well as offering widespread appeal with its fast-paced shooter action.

But for the moment, it's Brazilian players who will be enjoying the debut content of Prime Rush. That includes a variety of game-changing tactical abilities, a roster of exciting characters, the first-ranked season and reward-packed battle-pass, not to mention plenty of limited-time modes to dip into.

Rushing in

What really stood out about Prime Rush, for me at least, was the fact that this is being developed in collaboration between an Indian and Brazilian studio. And if anyone doubts Supergaming's chops in that regard, it's well worth having a look at Indus, and the effort they went to in order to translate real-world Indian culture into an exciting shooter.

Prime Rush's big selling point is its mixture of win conditions, where you can either compete to be the last squad standing or escape with the in-game resource Cosmium to win the day. I can see both that and its culturally relevant themes, making it a majorly appealing new release for Brazilian fans.

And I can certainly see a potential place for Prime Rush on one of our major ranking lists, like that of the best battle royales on Android, where we rank some of the best shooters on mobile for competitive multiplayer action, where it's a matter of being the last man standing!