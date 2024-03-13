Invincible: Guarding the Globe - Top tips for not dying in a Viltrumite attack
- Get the lowdown on all the basics and some top tips for victory in Invincible: Guarding the Globe
- The perfect introduction for beginners and veterans of the auto-battler and idle genres
- Don't go the way of the OG Guardians and learn how to deal with any threat!
Invincible: Guarding the Globe lets you enter the hyperviolent world of the famous comic book and animated series. Coming courtesy of Skybound Entertainment and Ubisoft, it brings idle auto-battler action to the palm of your hand. To help you get started, we’ve compiled our own set of beginner’s tips and an introduction to the world of Invincible.
Blood and guts, oh myWhile Invincible: Guarding the Globe is not quite as gruesome as its animated counterpart, it still features plenty of blood soaking both your opponents and heroes. Fortunately, combat is not nearly as intense as it may seem, and if you’re familiar with the auto-battler genre it can be easy to grasp.
But we’re writing this not just with the assumption that you might be an avid mobile gamer, but that you also might be a fan of Invincible, and taking your first steps into this world as a result. So don’t worry, we’ll explain exactly what we mean as we get into the various tips for the game.
So without further ado, let’s get started.
1
Learn the basics
Never played an auto-battler before? Here’s the basics. You don’t control your heroes directly, instead, you drop them onto a prearranged line-up depending on their abilities and watch them battle it out. You can only take a limited number and have to select a lineup that fits the enemy you’re fighting. It may seem boring at first, but there are wrinkles to this formula.
2
Using your powers
If you’re tired of watching the usual magical laserbeams, then Invincible: Guarding the Globe has you covered. Each hero has unique powers, starting off with Dupli-Kate, who can produce clones of herself to attack a single enemy from all sides. You’ll need to manually activate these powers, and while initially, it’s a simple matter of activating them as soon as they’re available, later on, you’ll need more precise timing. Abilities like Red Rush's which inflict Silence, preventing opponents from using abilities, can be vital against stronger foes whose powers can be difficult to resist.
3
Position yourself well
Another thing to remember when it comes to auto-battlers is that positioning is key. Most of it is simple, keep your strongest fighters on your frontline and your weaker, ranged or support heroes at the back. Don’t underestimate how important this can be as often the difference between defeat and victory is consistent healing or support from your backline, and it’s rare you’ll get enough heroes to form a simple wrecking ball to batter your enemies into submission.
4
Grab some AFK rewards
One welcome addition that Invincible: Guarding the Globe has are AFK rewards, which if you're familiar with games like AFK Arena you'll already know about. They’re exactly what they say on the tin, while you’re not playing you’ll still accrue additional rewards to help you level up, buy new equipment and more. While this doesn’t entirely negate the grind, it does go a long way to helping, so be sure to check in and claim them regularly!
5
Complete your Agent's Journey
While the GDA doesn’t offer dental, it does offer a great progression path. Completing challenges and milestones in the campaign unlocks new rewards you can find under the ‘Agent’s Journey’ tab. Be sure to claim these when they appear as they can offer a significant boost to your progress.
6
Reroll for greater variety
Invincible: Guarding the Globe offers an interesting twist on the gacha format. Yes, if you’re not a fan of random rolls for new heroes, this may not be the game for you. However, you do get the ability to refresh the pool of heroes you draw from, although you can only draw one of this pool of five at any given time. Still, this gives you a greater degree of control over which heroes you draw.
7
Automation is your friend
Yes, the auto-battler genre kind of thrives on simplifying many of the more tedious aspects of gameplay. Fortunately, his extends to stuff like auto-equipping. No longer do you need to sort through your gear to figure out which is incrementally better, as with a single tap of a button your hero will receive the highest-level gear available. You can also use autofill to place your squad of heroes quickly and get right into a battle, perfect for completing grind missions as soon as possible.
8
Run GDA Ops
Another interesting feature Invincible: Guarding the Globe has is the ability to run GDA Ops. These function as normal battles, except you can run multiple of them at the same time. GDA Ops function mainly as endless wave battles, where your heroes will keep fighting until they fall, netting you exclusive resources to use.