Invincible: Guarding the Globe - Top tips for not dying in a Viltrumite attack

Get the lowdown on all the basics and some top tips for victory in Invincible: Guarding the Globe

The perfect introduction for beginners and veterans of the auto-battler and idle genres

Don't go the way of the OG Guardians and learn how to deal with any threat!

Invincible: Guarding the Globe lets you enter the hyperviolent world of the famous comic book and animated series. Coming courtesy of Skybound Entertainment and Ubisoft, it brings idle auto-battler action to the palm of your hand. To help you get started, we’ve compiled our own set of beginner’s tips and an introduction to the world of Invincible.

Blood and guts, oh my

While Invincible: Guarding the Globe is not quite as gruesome as its animated counterpart, it still features plenty of blood soaking both your opponents and heroes. Fortunately, combat is not nearly as intense as it may seem, and if you’re familiar with the auto-battler genre it can be easy to grasp.

But we’re writing this not just with the assumption that you might be an avid mobile gamer, but that you also might be a fan of Invincible, and taking your first steps into this world as a result. So don’t worry, we’ll explain exactly what we mean as we get into the various tips for the game.

So without further ado, let’s get started.