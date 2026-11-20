Postal Classic & Uncut is out now on Android via Google Play

Fight off crazed gunmen, or confront your deteriorating mental state as the wisecracking Postal Dude

Experience one of the most controversial shooters of all time in the palm of your hand

There are plenty of controversial game franchises out there. But many are pretty lazy, and either intentionally racist, sexist or simply provocative. A truly controversial series is one that sets out to do something, and does so in an unapologetic and probably disturbing way. In unrelated news, Running With Scissors' Postal Classic & Uncut is out now on Google Play!

Unlike, say, Postal II, there's no wackiness or crass humour here. The story is simple: You are the Dude, and everybody else has to die. That means blasting your way through dozens of levels ranging from suburban neighbourhoods to downtown metropolises, with a variety of firearms and explosives, as you face down police officers, armed residents and plenty of unarmed civilians caught in the crossfire.

The Earth is Hungry

Postal is a series that, while I won't necessarily defend, I think everyone will agree has an undercurrent of potential. The original Postal veers between exciting and chilling, as each level is interspersed with the paranoid ramblings of the Dude. And while the official story may be that you're defending yourself against crazed gunmen, all those people running for their lives may beg to differ.

In other words, you're stepping into the disturbed mind of a crazed gunman. Not hard to see why this was so controversial back in the day.

It's a thoroughly dark, brooding and unnerving concept, and one that Running With Scissors are revisiting in the upcoming Flesh & Wire, a more horror-focused FPS set in the aftermath of the Dude's rampage. Of course, if you strip all that away, Postal remains a pretty solid isometric shooter and a real 90s snapshot.

If you've got a strong stomach for it, you can find Postal Classic & Uncut available on Android, with all 16 original levels and four from the Special Delivery expansion included.

Postal Classic & Uncut is definitely not a cheery game for the weekend. So if you need something a little calmer and more laid-back, why not check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?