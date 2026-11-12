Transformers: Eternal War lets you build a team of your favourite Decepticons and Autobots, out now

Transformers: Eternal War has launched on iOS and Android

It sees your favourite Autobots and Decepticons teaming up for battle

Repair the Ark, set foes and friends to fight together and battle Unicron's Chaos Legion

With Transformers: The Movie having made a brief return to cinemas, for many who aren't a fan of the 'Bayformers' it feels like a perfect time to get that nostalgic hit of G1 action. And if you're in that kind of mood, then you're in luck! Because Transformers: Eternal War has just landed on iOS and Android.

Rather than pitting the Decepticons and Autobots against one another, as is typical for the franchise, Transformers: Eternal War has your favourite heroes and villains teaming up. With Unicron's Chaos Legion threatening both, using clones of Optimus Prime and Megatron, it seems that a common enemy is what's needed to bond the inhabitants of Cybertron once more.

Roll out!

In terms of gameplay, Transformers: Eternal War is your typical auto-battler, where you set out your heroes and villains, then watch them duke it out against their enemies. But, to their credit, Wanda Cinema Games have gone to great lengths to sell this to Transformers fans as 'made for them.'

For one, we have all the recognisable faces, and writer Simon Furman, who worked on the cult classic Transformers comics (not to mention creating the cyborg bounty hunter Deaths Head) has been brought on to pen the story. And with plenty of in-game goodies available thanks to pre-registration milestones, such as the free characters Jazz and Bumblebee, it's well worth checking out if nothing else.

Overall, if nothing else, Transformers: Eternal War looks to be the perfect game for longtime Transformers fans to sink hours of time into. Whether that's taking your favourite foes and friends into battle, rebuilding the Ark or defying Unicron's ambitions of universal omnicide, there's plenty of epic fun to be had with Transformers: Eternal War!

And if you're looking for even more great releases on mobile, there's no need to go trawling through the store! Why not check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of our favourite picks?