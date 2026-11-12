App Army Assemble: Momolitos - "Is this cutesy creature collector a worthy entry in the genre?"

We ask the App Army

Over the past few years, the main series Pokémon games have floundered somewhat, with Scarlet/Violet in particular being quite poor. As such, other developers have felt brave enough to put their own spin on the creature-collecting genre. Momolitos is the latest, and we handed it over to our App Army to get their thoughts.

Here's what they said:

Momolitos is a creature-collecting game with a wonderfully charming, cosy aesthetic. You'll spend time exploring different areas, gathering resources, and finding eggs and different types of food to feed, grow, and transform your Momolitos. Gathering and collecting come down to various minigames, which are all rather simple. The more you search, the more secrets you'll find, and Momolitos feels like it was all designed for you to discover at your own pace. Momolitos is the fresh take on creature-collecting I've been waiting for. A hidden gem in my 2026 playlist.

The game starts with no tutorial and no information on what to search for and collect. Once you enter the jungle, you understand. Collected multiple things in the jungle, but the player is stuck in the bottom right corner of the room. The game looks good, but you need tutorials and information. I would definitely try this game with a physical controller, but honestly not sure whether support is available or not.

Momolitos is a charming and simple creature collecting game. Gather wood, fish, vegetables and other resources while finding new creatures in order to feed and upgrade them and watch them evolve. It's got a nice art style and great gameplay. There's enough here to keep you busy and well worth its price.

This is a cute collect things and make creatures game. There’s a kind of fanciful land where you collect things, fish, and chop down trees. Most of that is pretty simple, but I failed at fishing. One fish appears, a brief flash of how to catch the fish, and I miss it. Walk around the lake for a while, miss another fish, and then I give up while waiting again. It’s a cute game that will, I’m sure, appeal to fans of the genre. But they lost me at the hard-to-get fish. Sorry.

Momolitos is a creature collector with simple animated cartoon graphics. You are situated in the MOMOlab, where you can teleport to an area to collect food and eggs. Back at the lab, you hatch the eggs and feed food to the creatures to make them evolve. The game opens up as you earn orbs.

As usual with a game available on other systems, the touch screen controls let the game down. Picking up food and eggs is very fiddly and frustrating. It’s a complex game with a lot to do, arguably too complex for a mobile game. I’d rather play this on my iPad and not on my phone. Not recommended for small screen devices.

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