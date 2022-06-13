Pokemon Unite's latest season Peak Condition launches alongside Delphox

It’s a good day to be a Pokémon Unite fan because loads of new content is out now for Aeos Island trainers. Starting today and running until July 20th, Pokémon Unite’s eighth battle pass, called Peak Condition will be available. It will feature a bunch of rewards, fashion items to wear, and new Holowear like Champion Style: Dragonite, Martial Arts Style: Lucario, Armor Style: Sylveon, and more. But that’s not even all! Today, the much-awaited fox-styled Pokémon Delphox also graces the popular MOBA.

It's time to get in the ring! Battle pass Peak Condition has arrived in #PokemonUNITE! pic.twitter.com/kdqlasbEvf — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 9, 2022

A quick overview of the battle pass in case you haven’t bought it before. It consists of 60 levels with daily, weekly, and seasonal missions that will grant points to increase battle pass level and unlock rewards. Premium Pass holders will naturally receive more goodies than the free version. It also increases player pass level by 10 automatically.

Elsewhere, Delphox, Braxien’s evolution, is a ranged attacker who’ll light anyone on fire. The fox Pokémon will start off the match as Fennekin, evolve into Braxien at level four, and finally become Delphox when it gets to level six. It’s also worth looking at each evolution’s move set individually so trainers can make a choice if this Pokémon will be a good fit for their roster or not.

As a Fennekin, it can use Ember to attack the opposing Pokémon or Will-O-Wisp, which does AoE damage using three flames that also slows enemy Pokémon. Braxien’s moves don’t really change but once it evolves into Delphox, Ember can be upgraded into one of two moves – Fire Blast or Mystical Fire, while Will-O-Wisp can become Fire Spin or Flame Charge. To top things off, Delphox’s Unite Move is called Fanciful Fireworks, another AoE move that deals loads of damage while reducing enemy movement speed with some HP recovery.

Get your hands on Delphox and the battle pass by downloading Pokémon Unite now for free on the App Store and Google Play.