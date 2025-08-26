Pokémon TCG Pocket's Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event is now underway

Shocking!

Pokémon TCG Pocket's newest mass-outbreak event is underway

Lightning-type Pokémon take the stage in this newest event

Grabs cards with distinctive flair and get a chance for newer ones in Wonder and Rare Picks

If you're a devout Pokémon TCG Pocket player, then you'll be glad to know there's plenty in store for you over the coming weeks. With the next major expansion on the way, Pokémon TCG Pocket is kicking up the excitement with a host of new in-game events, including their Lightning-type Mass Outbreak event!

As you may remember, the latest Pokémon TCG Pocket expansion, Secluded Springs, is set to arrive this month. But before that, there are plenty of events to check in on. The latest mass outbreak event sees Lightning-type Pokémon making increased appearances in rare and bonus picks.

Not only does this give you a greater chance to grab Lightning-types like Lanturn and Tapu Koko, but you'll also be able to get brand-new flair on your cards via exchanges. The latest mass-outbreak event is set to run until the 31st, so you'll have a good amount of time to jump in and get picking!

Naturally, all the usual Mass-outbreak rules apply here, such as missions to obtain shop tickets by Wonder Picking and collecting certain cards. So if you're looking to build out your collection ahead of the launch of Secluded Springs, this is probably the best chance you have for now.

It certainly offers a great way to prepare for the next expansion. With Secluded Springs set to introduce legendary Pokémon such as Raikou, Entei and Suicune, as well as others from the Johto and Hoenn regions, September will have plenty on its plate for you to work through!

