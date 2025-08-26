Cooking Diary celebrates seven years of flavour and fun

Billions of meals served

Cooking Diary celebrates its 7th anniversary with 61M downloads

Enjoy 31 districts, 184 restaurants, and rich storytelling

Tasty Hills remains buzzing even after nearly a decade

Cooking Diary has officially hit a major milestone as it completes seven years of serving up delicious chaos. Launched back in August 2018, the culinary hit from Mytona has been immensely successful, garnering over 61 million downloads, with over a staggering three billion meals served per month. It’s safe to say that the ovens in Tasty Hill are hotter than ever.

Cooking Diary’s packed world is what keeps everyone hooked. The management sim features a bustling culinary universe with 31 districts, 184 restaurants, and more than 470 story episodes filled with humour, drama, and quirky characters. From burger joints to pizzerias, there’s always something new to discover.

Of course, the charm doesn’t stop at the menu. You can tweak avatars with thousands of hairstyles, outfits, and facial features, deck out restaurants and homes with over 7,500 pieces of furniture, and even style up your pets. And yes, there are more than 200 outfits for cats, dogs, and even exotic animals.

Another reason for Cooking Diary’s success is its connection to players. The developers regularly take community feedback and fold it back into the sim, the space cat being born from a Facebook design challenge still being regarded as one of the most beloved additions. In addition, the sixteen seasonal activities and permanent and weekly schedules keep the action fresh.

Before you go on, check out this list of the best cooking games to play on iOS! And it hasn’t just been about adding fluff. Major gameplay innovations like the assistants feature have reshaped how you approach the kitchen grind, turning what was once a social side mechanic into a core part of progression. These assistants arrived with the Tasty Hills Secrets event back in 2022, drove a huge boost in activity, and are now a permanent fixture.

Be part of the eighth year by downloading Cooking Diary now for free on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.