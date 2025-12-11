Pokémon TCG Pocket to debut new themed booster pack with the Crimson Blaze

Feelin' firey

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket's newest booster pack arrives this month

The themed Crimson Blaze features new versions of Kanto starters

You can also nab new lab-themed card art to boot

The weather may be cold (or mercifully mild in our case), but that doesn't mean things aren't about to heat up. Because Pokémon TCG Pocket is set to debut its latest themed booster this month, and it's going to be a hot one because Crimson Blaze is all about Charizard!

Alright, so it's not all Charizard. But it does see the Mega Evolved Charizard Y, alongside Venusaur and Blastoise, graduate to Mega Evolution Pokémon ex. And I'm sure for some of you that sentence makes complete sense, but for the rest of us, we'll be keeping our eye on December 17th to find out.

But of course, these new cards aren't the only point of attraction for the new booster pack. We've also got the debut of gorgeous new card art to add to your collection, this time with a laboratory theme.

Firing up

Kanto is and remains one of the most popular regions for Pokémon. So I'm not surprised that it forms part of the focus of this booster pack. And it's certainly nice to return to the origin point for the holidays, so to speak.

And if you want to check in to grab some limited-time rewards, then you're in luck! Because there's a host of events for the holidays. Starting off with the Holiday Campaign between December 25th and January 8th, the Mareep Drop Event from Jan 1st to the 11th, a new Wonder Pick event from the 9th to the 19th and finally a Mega Latios Drop Event on January 17th to the 27th.

