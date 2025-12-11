Stumble Guys brings back Jurassic World for the Winter Wonderland update

Dinosaurs, snowballs, and new Stumblers

Jurassic Rush returns with a new 10-round Grand Prix mode and live leaderboards

Four new dinosaur Stumblers join the lineup, including Pteranodon and Stegosaurus

Winter Wonderland brings 11 festive maps and limited-time abilities

Stumble Guys is leaning all the way into holiday chaos again, and this time it’s bringing dinosaurs to the party. The Winter Wonderland update marks the return of the Jurassic World collaboration, merging snowstorms, stampedes, and cartoon physics in a way only this platform royale can get away with.

Jurassic Rush makes its comeback as the headline event, still inspired by Jurassic World: Rebirth but now paired with a Grand Prix mode that runs across 10 rounds. You’re no longer just sprinting for survival, you’re chasing points, climbing a live leaderboard, and learning very quickly that dinosaurs do not care about your personal space.

Four new dinosaur Stumblers are also joining the roster: Pteranodon, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and Parasaurolophus. The designs lean into Stumble Guys’ usual combo of cute and absurd, so whether you want to glide, stomp, or just look like you wandered in from a very friendly extinction event, there’s a skin for that.

Winter content returns alongside the fossil-fuelled madness, spreading festive decorations across 11 themed maps. But the real joy is the new item pickups that temporarily turn you into a menace. The Gingerbread Man runs around harassing opponents like a sugar-fuelled boomerang, the Snowman lets you freeze people in their tracks, and the Rolling Snowball turns you into an increasingly dangerous sphere of seasonal regret.

It’s a great mix, part holiday special, part prehistoric panic, all wrapped in Stumble Guys’ trademark slapstick energy. And with so many maps and modes rotating at once, it’s one of those updates where even a short session will manage to feel busy in a good way.

But if you’re in the mood for even more running, jumping, and a lot of “how did that hit me?” moments, our list of the best platformers on iOS has many more to dive into.