OUTERPLANE, the turn-based anime RPG, is adding thrills and chills and a new Hero this Halloween

Prepare to meet a new Archdemon

OUTERPLANE has added a brand new Hero as part of its latest Halloween update

Never Stop Soulslayers! has returned with Kitsune of Eternity, Tamamo-no-Mae

Get ready for OUTERPLANE’s upcoming 2.5 anniversary event

With over 100 levels of high octane adventure, fans of OUTERPLANE will already be familiar with the thrills this otherworldly title from VAGAMES has to offer. But now this isekai combat turned-based RPG is offering up some novel and invigorating new surprises, and they’re all coming at you this Halloween.

So, what’s new?

OUTERPLANE is expanding its unique selection of characters with the addition of a new Hero: Viella, the Archdemon of Bane. Inspired by spiders and dripping with eerie-themed motifs perfect for the Halloween season, Vielle is making her striking debut on the battlefield. She brings all the attributes of the Earth-element Healer class to support your team, poison her enemies, and tip the scales of battle in your favour. But the surprises don’t stop there!

Fan-favourite event “Never Stop Soulslayers!” is back!

Popular event dungeon “Never Stop Soulslayers!” has returned along with login bonuses, mission rewards, and the company of Kitsune of Eternity, Tamamo-no-Mae who will be recruitable for a limited time during the event. Her abilities include dealing Heavy Strikes and casting multiple irremovable curses upon her enemies. These will come in handy when exploring the haunting Kuromount Pictures film studio; a unique and eerie setting which threatens to trap those daring enough to cross its threshold.

As well as adding some extra chills and surprises, these Halloween festivities serve as a nice warmup to OUTERPLANE’s upcoming Monad Festival. The 2.5 year anniversary event will land this November, and promises to bring an epic new character, massive in-game events, and plenty of rewards.

If you haven’t joined already and fancy checking out what these events have in store then you can download OUTERPLANE for free right now from the App Store or Google Play.