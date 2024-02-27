Fortnite gets unofficial Invincible collab from official creators - so what does that mean?

Players will battle villains and fight alongside iconic characters in Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks

But this is an unofficial collab, with Skybound and developer House of How not working directly with Epic

So what's that mean for the future of collabs in Fortnite?

Skybound Entertainment - Robert Kirkman's production company - and House of How are set to work together on an unofficial Fortnite experience based around the Invincible comic and animated series. Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks will see you take on the role of a GDA (Global Defense Agency) Agent working alongside iconic heroes such as Invincible and Atom Eve to take down the titular villain Doc Seismic.

It comes off the back of another recent Skybound release with Invincible: Guarding the Globe and their official collab with Epic Games. You know, where the one where the skins were marked as 'kid-unfriendly' due to the excessive gore in the series itself? Well, it proved popular enough, and it looks as if Skybound are back for round two but there's something unusual about this one.

Another collab? *Yawn*

As announced during #IGNFanFest, Invincible: Doc Seismic Attacks, a custom raid created in Fortnite for up to 6 players, will be available for free on March 15!@InvincibleHQ pic.twitter.com/ROGji8Ec9b — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) February 26, 2024

Alright so, yes, another day another Fortnite collaboration. But hold your horses, we think there's something unusual about this. For one it's an experience being created in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite, that thing touted as revolutionising player-created content. For two, it's not actually 'official'. Yes, Skybound is the owner of Invincible, and they're working properly with House of How, but on the press release there's a big, bolded "This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc." attached.

"Oh my God, are they going under Epic's nose-?!" No, most likely not. But it is interesting to note that off the back of an actual official collab, Skybound is continuing to add new stuff to Fortnite in the form of unofficial content. It means they see Fortnite as being a pretty big avenue for boosting the profile of Invincible, which means other companies might see the same thing.

So what does that mean? Are the gates beginning to open for everyone to make their own collab ala something like Roblox? It looks that way, as big franchises and companies realise they don't necessarily need to go through Epic to touch on the massive audience Fortnite has. Could be we're seeing the start of a new wave of unofficial collaborations from companies that do not touch, or only work once, with the game.