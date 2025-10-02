Pokémon Go’s Wild Area global event will see the debut of Gigantamax Grimmsnarl in Max Battles

An event of debuts

Gigantamax Grimmsnarl joins through six-star Max Battles

Impdimp and its evolutions also make their debut

Loads of other Shiny Pokémon will be available for the first time

The Pokémon Go Wild Area: Global is set to return worldwide on November 15th and 16th, with an offline event in Nagasaki preceding that. Originally revealed last month, the event will now include the global debut of Gigantamax Grimmsnarl, along with several other new encounters and features.

Gigantamax Grimmsnarl takes the spotlight with its first appearance in Pokémon Go, available through six-star Max Battles across both event days. If you complete the accompanying Special Research, you will also be able to encounter Gigantamax Grimmsnarl directly, making it one of the key highlights of the weekend.

The Wily Pokémon, Impidimp, along with its evolutions, Morgrem and Grimmsnarl, will also make their debut during the event. Impidimp will appear in the wild and hatch from five km Eggs, with Shiny Impidimp available for the first time. You can then evolve it into Morgrem with 25 Candy, and finally into Grimmsnarl with 100 Candy.

Team Go Rocket is joining the event too, this time bringing Shadow Darkrai into Pokémon Go for the first time. Shadow Cresselia will feature in Shadow Raids on Saturday, while Shadow Darkrai will appear on Sunday, with both having a Shiny chance.

Several Shiny Pokémon will also debut globally, including Unown W, Hatenna, and Impidimp. Those who pick up the paid event ticket will see increased chances of encountering Shiny Pokémon throughout the two-day event. Be sure to redeem these Pokémon Go codes to prepare for this event!

Other features include a rotating set of wild spawns tied to Lurking Dark Hour and Fanciful Fairy Hour, the introduction of mighty Pokémon with boosted stats and difficulty, and the launch of a commemorative Special Background for certain catches like Shadow Darkrai, Shadow Cresselia, Bewear in a wilderness cape, and Gigantamax Grimmsnarl.

Download Pokémon Go now for free. Visit the Pokémon Go Web Store to stock up valuable resources for this event.