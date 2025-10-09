Pokémon Go to introduce new Weekly Challenges to let you team up with other players worldwide

Are you up to challenge?

Pokémon Go is introducing a game-changing new mechanic

Weekly Challenges let you team up with players across the world

Complete tasks and earn lucrative rewards with up to three other players

Pokémon Go has had some major changes over the last few months. With many real-life events and the continued introduction of new Gigantamax Pokémon amongst them. But there are even bigger changes coming, as Pokémon Go introduces brand-new social gameplay, including Weekly Challenges!

Weekly Challenges will be introduced on October 12th, allowing you and up to three other players from anywhere in the world to team up. Complete challenges and earn rewards as a group to unlock even more lucrative rewards than usual!

A key part of this is the new Social tab that allows you to access both the new Weekly Challenges feature and Party Play. Simply jump into the Social tab and create a group, to which you can invite up to three friends, no matter where they may be playing in the world. You can also be invited to join other groups, too!

Challenging times

The Social tab also serves as a hub for checking your group's progress in both daily and overall increments. You'll have a limited time to complete all the tasks assigned for the weekly challenge, but the rewards are very much worth the effort.

Completing the Weekly Challenge will award each player extra Friendship level progress, 20,000 XP and 6,000 Stardust. Not bad for an honest week's work!

The addition of Weekly Challenges is, I reckon, a bit of a game-changer. Getting people together, not just in the local area but across the world like this, is sure to foster some lifelong friendships. Or just allow you to reconnect with those who might've moved away.

Planning on jumping into Pokémon Go? Well, we'd be remiss not to give you some pointers. Go ahead and check out our list of Pokémon Go promo codes to nab yourself a free boost before heading into these new challenges!