M00m World brings cosy cyberpunk MMO fun to mobile, out now

M00m World is out now on iOS and Android

This cosy cyberpunk MMO sees you customising your own shipping container home

The Digital Double system will let players collecting certain in-game goodies get their own physical version

The idea of cosy cyberpunk might seem at odds with the genre. But at odds or not, M00m World is intent on evoking it. And while it may seem a tad dystopian, I'm sure there's some value in trying to find, well, value in the dystopia we find ourselves in with M00m World.

It takes you into the not-too-distant future and sees you residing in a cosy dystopia. With only a shipping container home to your name, it's up to you to make it feel like a place to live, while jumping into quests with friends and dressing up their avatar.

What's perhaps most interesting, if potentially the biggest issue, is the new Digital Double system. According to the folks at M00M World, collecting rare in-game items will end up with a physical version being shipped to you in the real world.

Cybered up

It's a bold strategy to be sure, but one I can almost certainly see being rife with issues. After all, with goodies like that on the line, what's to stop more than a few unscrupulous players from cheating their way to it?

At the same time, I reckon the overall success of M00m World won't be dependent on this feature, however interesting it might be. It'll be whether the relatively small scale and cutesy nature of this cosy dystopia is something for players to write home about or whether it's a one-trick pony.

